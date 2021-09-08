Scouting the Ducks: A Look at the Oregon Offense

Here's an overview of what to expect from the Oregon offense on Saturday when they play the Buckeyes.

With one of the nation's most explosive offenses coming to town this weekend, here's an overview of what to expect from the Oregon offense when they play the Buckeyes.

Offensive Scouting Report

Offensive Coordinator: Joe Moorhead, 2nd year at Oregon

Style of Offense: Spread RPO

Returning Offensive Starters: 9

Key Players: QB Anthony Brown, RBs CJ Verdell and Travis Dye, WR Johnny Johnson III

Last Game Stats vs. Fresno State

Total Yards: 358 yards

Passing: 15-of-24, 172 yards (7.2 yards per pass), 1 TD, 0 INTs

Rushing: 49 rushes, 186 yards (3.8 yards per carry), 3 TDs, 1 Fumble

What to Look For

Oregon came out fast last week against Fresno State and took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but both touchdowns came after fumbles by the Bulldogs deep in their own territory. The third Duck touchdown came just before half on a go route. The Ducks didn’t score again until halfway through the 4th quarter. However, the Buckeyes can expect the Duck offense to take their shots downfield this Saturday.

Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead said during Monday’s press conference how they want to be more balanced, but said, “we are going to try to continue to push the ball down the field when the opportunity arises and we are capable of doing it.” He then added, “this is something we want to do—be more aggressive and take shots down this field.” Here's an example of Brown taking a shot down the field just prior to half with single man coverage at the bottom of the screen.

Cav’s Three Keys for Buckeye Defense

1) “Contained” Pressure on Brown: The Buckeye front will look to apply pressure on Brown, but containing the edge will be important to avoid his scrambling capabilities and extending plays with his legs. With the exception of the impressive 30-yard option keeper by Brown late in the game, Fresno State did a nice job of containing Brown on option reads and scrambling, limiting him to 56 yards on 16 carries.

2) Force Third & Long: Last week, Oregon’s third down efficiency was 7-for-16 (44%), but when faced with third and 6 or longer, they moved the sticks only one of six times. The Ducks averaged just under 4.0 yards per carry against Fresno, but they remained committed to the run game and ran the ball twice as much as they threw it.

3) Open Field Tackling: This is one area that hurt Fresno, especially late in the fourth quarter. The chunk plays late in the game came from Brown, Verdell and Johnson each showing their ability to make the first tackler miss.

