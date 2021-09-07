Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal To Commemorate 20th Anniversary Of Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks

The decal includes a stylized version of the twin towers of the World Trade Center in the date.

The Ohio State football program will wear a helmet decal during Saturday’s game against Oregon to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington D.C., sources told BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated's Andrew Lind.

The scarlet decal features the date, with the 11 stylized as the twin towers of the World Trade Center, including the antenna from the north tower. Underneath the date is the phrase, “Never Forget.”

Head coach Ryan Day was asked during his Tuesday afternoon press conference about what he remembers from that day, noting he was a junior at New Hampshire and that one of his teammates lost a family member in the attacks.

Day also noted he’ll discuss the significance of the date with the Buckeyes later this week, as many of the players were not yet alive on that fateful day.

