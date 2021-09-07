Ohio State Ranked No. 3 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Minnesota

Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Ohio State was ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Tuesday afternoon.

The Buckeyes trail defending national champion Alabama, which defeated Miami (Fla.) on Saturday afternoon, as well as Georgia, which knocked off Clemson that evening. The Crimson Tide received 59 of 63 first-place votes, whereas the Bulldogs received four.

Ohio State, which received one first-place vote in the preseason poll, did not receive any first-place votes in this week's poll.

That said, the Buckeyes are one of four Big Ten teams in the AP top 25, joining Iowa at No. 10, Penn State at No. 11 and Wisconsin at No. 18. Indiana once again fell out after its defeat in Iowa City on Saturday.

Oregon, which comes to Columbus this weekend, is ranked at No. 12, meanwhile.

The full Associated Press preseason poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma Texas A&M Clemson Cincinnati Notre Dame Iowa State Iowa Penn State Oregon Florida USC Texas UCLA Coastal Carolina Wisconsin Virginia Tech Ole Miss Utah Miami (Fla.) Arizona State North Carolina Auburn

