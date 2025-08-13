Ohio State Football Sets Historic Record with AP Poll Placement
The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked in the AP Poll. To those following the team or even college football somewhat remotely, that is far from shocking.
This team has all the weapons to repeat as national champions this upcoming season. The Buckeyes didn't just place in the AP Poll but came in third overall, just a spot behind Big Ten rival Penn State and two spots behind the Texas Longhorns, who Ohio State will welcome on August 30.
So, what is the significance of the Buckeyes' placement in the AP Poll? Well, they have become the only program to be ranked in the AP Poll 1,000 times. That's impressive, and it speaks to just how dominant they have been for decades.
The program that currently sits with the second-most AP Poll placements throughout the weeks and years is Michigan with the Oklahoma Sooners ranking third on the list. That said, here's the full breakdown by the Big Ten Football X account.
When you think about how a team or program stays elite for years, one word comes to mind. That word is culture. The Buckeyes, for the last few decades, have built a winning culture and have passed that down from coach to coach. As the game has changed and NIL has become more important, the Buckeyes have stayed atop of things and are still one of the elite programs in college football.
With Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs on their roster this season, the Buckeyes have the talent to take down the Big Ten. However, there are some big question marks entering this season, some that could even risk their spot in the AP Poll.
The ones that will be answered immediately are: How will the coordinators perform? Both Brian Hartline and Matt Patricia are in their respective role for the first time, and they will have to show how well they can command their individual units.
Also, it will be important to get production from the quarterback position. Both Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz could end up as the starting option, and whoever wins the gig will need to instantly step up to the plate.
Ryan Day is going to have his hands full with the Buckeyes this season, and with the Longhorns on August 30, they will get a quick understanding of just how competitive this new team will be. However, the one positive is that fans can expect them to continue to dominant the AP Poll.