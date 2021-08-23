Six Former Ohio State Buckeyes Among NFL Network’s Top 100 Players Of 2021

The Buckeyes have six representatives on the list for the second consecutive year, though some names have changed.

Former Ohio State defensive ends Joey Bosa, Cameron Heyward and Chase Young, center Corey Linsley, wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore were among those named by their peers to the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2021 this week.

The Buckeyes were tied with LSU for the second-most players on the list, trailing only Alabama with seven.

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers - No. 32 (+2)

“Injuries limited Bosa to 12 games but the Chargers edge rusher made the most of those appearances. Finishing the season ranked No. 2 among Next Gen Stats’ top 10 disruptors, the 2020 All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection was effective and efficient.

“Couple those accolades with the best Top 100 finish of his career, and it stands to wonder just how much more dominant Bosa – the No. 3 overall pick in 2016 – can be entering Year 6.

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers - No. 57 (+27)

“Climbing 27 spots from his 2019 ranking to nab his fifth Top 100 nod in six years, Heyward was again a force to be reckoned with. According to Next Gen Stats, the 32-year-old logged 37 stops, 46 QB pressures, 10 run stuffs and 30 hurries en route to a second-team All-Pro selection and fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod.

“Heyward also hauled in a deflected ball for his first career INT during a Week 1 win against the Giants. Pittsburgh’s third-ranked defense wouldn’t have been the same without Heyward helping to man the interior.”

Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers - No. 60 (N/A)

“A first-time All-Pro selection in 2020, Linsley elevated his level of play in his last season with Green Bay. The oft-underrated center allowed one sack and was penalized zero times in 734 snaps over 13 starts, per Pro Football Focus.

“Now an anchor on the Chargers’ O-line, Linsley has exceeded expectations since entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2014. His breakout campaign certainly warranted the mega deal he received from L.A., as well as this debut spot on the Top 100.”

Chase Young, Washington Football Team - No. 61 (N/A)

“The 2020 No. 2 overall pick often looked like he was simply relying on his physical prowess in Year 1, ad he was devastatingly good. Young’s disruption while coming off the edge was a primary factor in Washington becoming one of the league’s top defenses.

“Not even a well-rounded stat line (7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 44 tackles, four forced fumbles, four passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, one touchdown) does the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year justice. The best part? Young loves to talk and he backs it up.”

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints - No. 72 (-67)

“Last year was a lost one for Thomas, and this one is already off on the wrong, injured foot. Once he returns, it’s hard to project what he’ll do without future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees in tow.

“Thomas had been the focal point of the Saints’ passing game over his first four seasons while amassing an NFL record 470 receptions. That’s why he ranked No. 5 on this list in 2020. But he looked nothing like his All-Pro self during an injury-riddled campaign.

“While the extended layoff and apparent friction with the organization has created uncertainty, he’s proven to be one of the league’s best wideouts when healthy.”

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints - No. 86 (-10)

“The 11th overall pick out of Ohio State has been selected to three Pro Bowls in his first four years, including a 2020 selection in which he had a career-best 62 tackles to go with two interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

“Lattimore, 25, was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, a season in which he recorded five interceptions.”

That said, a pair of former Buckeyes who appeared on last year’s list did not make the cut this year, as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (torn ACL in Week 2) and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (career-low 979 rushing yards) were listed at No. 17 and No. 24, respectively, in 2020.

