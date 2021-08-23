Ohio State's Olave, Garrett, Munford, Wilson Named AP Preseason All-Americans

The Buckeyes are one of eight programs with at least two first-team selections.

Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett were named first-team preseason All-Americans by the Associated Press on Monday afternoon, while fifth-year senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford and junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson garnered second-team honors.

A former three-star prospect form San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills, Olave has caught 111 passes for 1,775 yards and 22 touchdowns in his three-year career with the Buckeyes. He’s also been named to the preseason watch lists for the Maxwell and Biletnikoff awards, as well as a preseason All-American by Athlon Sports, Phil Steele, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Garrett, meanwhile, is a former four-star prospect from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman who has recorded 40 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass break ups and one pick-six in 41 career games with the Buckeyes. He has also been named to the preseason watch lists for the Outland Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, as well as an All-American by several preseason selectors.

A former three-star prospect from Cincinnati by way of Massillon (Ohio) Washington, Munford has started 33 games for Ohio State over the last three seasons and was recently named the leading vote-getter among this year’s team captains. He was also named a preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Sporting News.

Last but not least, Wilson – a former five-star prospect from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis – has caught 73 passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons with the Buckeyes. He has also been named to the Biletnikoff, Maxwell, Paul Hornung and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch lists, as well as a preseason All-American by multiple selectors.

The Associated Press is one of five selectors that determine consensus and unanimous All-Americans, joining the American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Ohio State is one of eight programs with at least two first-team selections on the Associated Press list, joining Alabama, Clemson, Iowa State (three), LSU, Notre Dame (three), Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

-----

You may also like:

B1G Teams Will Forfeit, Games Won’t Be Rescheduled Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks

A Look At The Top Remaining Storylines For Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

A Look At How Previous Ohio State Freshman Starting QBs Have Performed

Minnesota To Wear New Black Alternate Uniforms Against Ohio State

Redshirt Freshman C.J. Stroud Named Ohio State's Starting Quarterback

Ohio State Names Six Team Captains For 2021 Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!