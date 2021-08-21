Redshirt Freshman C.J. Stroud Named Ohio State's Starting Quarterback

Stroud’s performance in fall camp has earned him the nod over Jack Miller and Kyle McCord.

On Saturday, less than a week after he declared him the front-runner in the ongoing quarterback competition, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced that redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud will be the starter for the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2.

“I thought he – over the body of work between the spring and then also through preseason – separated himself with his decision-making, his leadership skills and his accuracy," Day said. "I’m proud of him, happy for him.”

Stroud, a former four-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., beat out classmate Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord to win the starting job, as all three quarterbacks competed throughout the spring and into fall camp.camp

Stroud has yet to throw a pass in a collegiate game, though he did have a 48-yard touchdown run in the win at Michigan State last fall. He also briefly replaced former quarterback Justin Fields when he went down with an injury in the Sugar Bowl victory over Clemson.

That said, Day recently noted the importance of every quarterback on the roster remaining reading in case their number is called. That includes freshman Quinn Ewers, who arrived on campus last weekend.

“The other guys in that room understand that this is a long season,” Day said. “That room has to be strong. We know at Ohio State that it takes everybody in that room, so that room has to continue to work. It’s a long way until January and that’s been the message.

“The focus has to continue to be about development but also to encourage other guys in that room. I think they understand that. That whole room has had a good camp and they have gotten better. Still, a lot to improve upon and a long way until January.”

