Minnesota To Wear New Black Alternate Uniforms Against Ohio State On Sept. 2

This will mark the fourth straight meeting in Minneapolis in which the Gophers have worn alternate uniforms.

In preparation for the Sept. 2 season opener against Ohio State, Minnesota unveiled new black alternate uniforms on Saturday afternoon.

The black jerseys follow the same template as the Gophers’ standard home and road sets, as well as their anthracite alternate. It features a sublimated canoe, oar and compass pattern in the white numbers, which are outlined in maroon, as well as on the maroon collar and cuffs.

Minnesota will wear its usual maroon helmet with a black facemask. However, the decals – which are typically gold – have been swapped out in favor of a black and white Block “M” on the sides and a black and white oar acting as the center stripe.

The uniform is complete with black pants that include a maroon and white Block “M” on the right hip.

This won’t be the first time the Gophers will wear alternate uniforms against the Buckeyes, as they donned maroon helmets with gold jerseys and gold pants in the 2007 and 2010 matchups.

Minnesota also wore gold helmets and gold jerseys with white pants in the 2014 game, which makes this the fourth straight meeting in Minneapolis in which the Gophers diverted from their standard look. That said, Ohio State won the three previous games by an average score of 38-14.

