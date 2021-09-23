Ohio State To Rest QB C.J. Stroud Against Akron, Jack Miller Or Kyle McCord To Start

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced on Thursday that redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has been resting his injured shoulder in practice and will only play in Saturday's game against Akron in an emergency role.

That means either redshirt freshman Jack Miller or true freshman Kyle McCord will start against the Zips, which will mark their first action after Stroud played every offensive snap in the first three games of the season.

“Going into this game, we’ve asked C.J. to take these last couple of days off and rest that shoulder,” Day said during his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan. “Kyle and Jack have done a good job, and so the plan right now is to – we’ll see how today goes – but probably use C.J. in somewhat of an emergency capacity on Saturday and play some of those other guys.”

