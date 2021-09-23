Ohio State To Rest QB C.J. Stroud Against Akron, Jack Miller Or Kyle McCord To Start

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ohio State To Rest Starting Quarterback C.J. Stroud Against Akron

Redshirt freshman Jack Miller or true freshman Kyle McCord will start against the Zips.
Publish date:

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced on Thursday that redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has been resting his injured shoulder in practice and will only play in Saturday's game against Akron in an emergency role.

That means either redshirt freshman Jack Miller or true freshman Kyle McCord will start against the Zips, which will mark their first action after Stroud played every offensive snap in the first three games of the season.

“Going into this game, we’ve asked C.J. to take these last couple of days off and rest that shoulder,” Day said during his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan. “Kyle and Jack have done a good job, and so the plan right now is to – we’ll see how today goes – but probably use C.J. in somewhat of an emergency capacity on Saturday and play some of those other guys.”

BuckeyesNow will have more on this developing story shortly.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State DT Mike Hall, CB Jakailin Johnson Lose Black Stripes

Former Ohio State C Nick Mangold Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields To Start For Bears Against Browns

Ohio State LB Dallas Gant Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Kojo Antwi’s Georgia Visit, How USC Firing Clay Helton Impacts Ohio State And More

Ryan Day Says Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Has A Lot Of Catching Up To Do

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

65. C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State To Rest QB C.J. Stroud Against Akron, Jack Miller Or Kyle McCord To Start

6 minutes ago
15. Jeremy Ruckert
Football

Ruckert Addresses Offensive Concerns Ahead of Akron

6 hours ago
3. Denzel Burke
Football

Confident Denzel Burke Making Impact In Ohio State’s Secondary As True Freshman

13 hours ago
27. Jakailin Johnson
Football

Ohio State Freshman CB Jakailin Johnson Loses Black Stripe

15 hours ago
12. Mike Hall
Football

Ohio State Freshman DT Mike Hall Loses Black Stripe

15 hours ago
Nick Mangold
Football

Former Ohio State Center Nick Mangold Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

22 hours ago
Justin Fields
Football

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields To Start For Chicago Bears Against Cleveland Browns

23 hours ago
30. Dallas Gant
Football

Ohio State LB Dallas Gant Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Sep 22, 2021