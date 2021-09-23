Ohio State OL Coach Greg Studrawa Missed Win Over Tulsa Due To Back Surgery

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ohio State Offensive Line Coach Greg Studrawa Missed Win Over Tulsa Due To Back Surgery

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and graduate assistant Kennedy Cook stepped up in his absence.
Publish date:

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said during his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan this afternoon that offensive line coach Greg Studrawa recently underwent back surgery and missed the Buckeyes’ 41-20 win over Tulsa as a result.

“It was a hard time for him,” Day said. “He’s kind of back in the building now, getting back into it, but give him a lot of credit. His guys played hard in his absence, and now that we’re getting him back in the building again, I think we’re going to build even more chemistry.”

Day noted offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and offensive graduate assistant Kennedy Cook stepped up with Studrawa on the mend, but noted he remained involved in the game plan remotely.

Kennedy Cook

Kennedy Cook

“Stud was still watching the film from the surgery bed, and we had the golf cart driving him around during practice when we could recently,” Day said. “It’s great to get him back in the building. He was certainly missed when he wasn’t here.”

Ohio State rushed for 323 yards, including 277 yards and three touchdowns from freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson, but also gave up two sacks in the victory over the Golden Hurricane. Studrawa will look to correct those issues in practice this week leading up to Saturday’s game against Akron.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State To Rest C.J. Stroud Against Akron, Jack Miller Or Kyle McCord To Start

Confident Denzel Burke Making Impact In Ohio State’s Secondary As True Freshman

Ohio State DT Mike Hall, CB Jakailin Johnson Lose Black Stripes

Former Ohio State C Nick Mangold Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields To Start For Bears Against Browns

Ohio State LB Dallas Gant Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

30. Greg Studrawa
Football

Ohio State OL Coach Greg Studrawa Missed Win Over Tulsa Due To Back Surgery

49 seconds ago
65. C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State To Rest QB C.J. Stroud Against Akron, Jack Miller Or Kyle McCord To Start

1 hour ago
15. Jeremy Ruckert
Football

Ruckert Addresses Offensive Concerns Ahead of Akron

8 hours ago
3. Denzel Burke
Football

Confident Denzel Burke Making Impact In Ohio State’s Secondary As True Freshman

15 hours ago
27. Jakailin Johnson
Football

Ohio State Freshman CB Jakailin Johnson Loses Black Stripe

17 hours ago
12. Mike Hall
Football

Ohio State Freshman DT Mike Hall Loses Black Stripe

17 hours ago
Nick Mangold
Football

Former Ohio State Center Nick Mangold Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

23 hours ago
Justin Fields
Football

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields To Start For Chicago Bears Against Cleveland Browns

Sep 22, 2021