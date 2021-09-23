Ohio State OL Coach Greg Studrawa Missed Win Over Tulsa Due To Back Surgery

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said during his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan this afternoon that offensive line coach Greg Studrawa recently underwent back surgery and missed the Buckeyes’ 41-20 win over Tulsa as a result.

“It was a hard time for him,” Day said. “He’s kind of back in the building now, getting back into it, but give him a lot of credit. His guys played hard in his absence, and now that we’re getting him back in the building again, I think we’re going to build even more chemistry.”

Day noted offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and offensive graduate assistant Kennedy Cook stepped up with Studrawa on the mend, but noted he remained involved in the game plan remotely.

Kennedy Cook

“Stud was still watching the film from the surgery bed, and we had the golf cart driving him around during practice when we could recently,” Day said. “It’s great to get him back in the building. He was certainly missed when he wasn’t here.”

Ohio State rushed for 323 yards, including 277 yards and three touchdowns from freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson, but also gave up two sacks in the victory over the Golden Hurricane. Studrawa will look to correct those issues in practice this week leading up to Saturday’s game against Akron.

