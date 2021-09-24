Ohio State C Harry Miller Named To 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

The junior was recognized for his philanthropic efforts with Mission 4 Nicaragua.

Ohio State junior center Harry Miller was one of 22 players named on Friday to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes student-athletes for their exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

“Every year, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team embodies the best of college athletics. These players have a positive impact in society,” said former Texas linebacker Emmanuel Acho, a 2011 Good Works Team alumnus. “To be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is an honor. By rewarding these players for the impact they have on their communities, Allstate is truly demonstrating its commitment to making a difference across the country.”

A former four-star prospect from Buford, Ga., Miller has played in 20 career games, including seven starts for the Buckeyes last fall. He was expected to hold that role again this season, but has missed the first three games of the season due to undisclosed reasons.

Off the field, Miller is a board member at Mission 4 Nicaragua, a nonprofit organization that operates a school and distributes food and medicine to less-fortunate families in Los Brasiles. He also sold merchandise at an online pop-up shop this summer, including shirts, sweatshirts and baseball hats with his personal logo, from which all proceeds (more than $1,000) were donated to the mission.

With student-athletes now able to profit from their name, image and likeness, Allstate has pledged more than $1 million to be spread among the 22 players, as well as their non-profits of choice, to assist in their philanthropic efforts.

“We dedicate resources to financially empower people,” Allstate general manager and executive vice president and AFCA Good Works Team selection committee member Terrance Williams said. “This historic decision allowing college athletes to be compensated for the use of their Name, Image and Likeness means Allstate can foster equity for these athletes who are community leaders.”

Miller and Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford were the only Big Ten players selected from the 109 nominees. Fans can vote for him to become the 2021 Allstate Good Works Team captain through Nov. 22.

