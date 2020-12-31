Davis, Wade, Cooper Earn AFCA All-American Honors

Wyatt Davis, Shaun Wade, Jonathon Cooper Earn AFCA All-American Honors
Three more Buckeye All-American honors have been dished out on Thursday, including the first of the year for one player.
Wyatt Davis, Shaun Wade and Jonathon Cooper have each been named All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).
For Davis, it's his fourth honor of the year. With only the Walter Camp Football Foundation yet to reveal its list, Davis is in contention to receive unanimous All-American honors.
Shaun Wade is now a consensus All-American, after he earns his third bit of recognition this fall. To earn that distinction, you need three of the five major All-American lists to recognize your play. Those five outlets are the AFCA, Associated Press (AP), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Sporting News, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF).
X's and O's: Three Keys for the Buckeyes to Beat Clemson in the Sugar Bowl
Jonathon Cooper earns his first All-American honor of the season. Cooper earned second-team honors from the AFCA.
All three players are captains for a Buckeyes team that kicks off the Sugar Bowl / College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday evening against Clemson. While Haskell Garrett was not recognized by the AFCA, the Buckeyes now have four All-American players this year, including three on defense.
