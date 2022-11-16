Tickets Behind Ohio State’s Bench At Maryland Available For Under $100

Ohio State travels to College Park for its final true road game of the season on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m. on ABC), and you can sit right behind the Buckeyes’ bench at Maryland for as low at $97 through SI Tickets.

The Scarlet and Gray are 7-0 all-time against the Terrapins, including 3-0 on the road, but haven’t played at SECU Stadium in four years after their 2020 game was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The last time Ohio State traveled to Maryland was 2018, when the Buckeyes survived in overtime, 52-51, after the Terrapins’ game-winning two-point conversion attempt sailed out of the back of the end zone.

“What a strange game,” head coach Ryan Day said on Tuesday. “That was a wounded team. I think their head coach had been fired and they still played us really, really well. Maryland’s always dangerous, especially there.”

Of course, a win by second-ranked Ohio State on Saturday – as well as victory by No. 3 Michigan over Illinois – would set up a winner-take-all game in the Big Ten’s East Division on Nov. 26.

It could be the first meeting between the Buckeyes and Wolverines with both teams undefeated since 2006, and ticket prices certainly reflect that. The get-in price is currently $386, and that will only continue to climb as the game gets closer.

