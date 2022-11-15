Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Tuesday afternoon as one of 21 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top signal-caller.

A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 67.1 percent of his passes this season for 2,750 yards and 34 touchdowns, which is tied with North Carolina’s Drake Maye for the national lead.

Stroud is coming off a game in which he completed 17-of-28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns, which earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. He was also named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week on Tuesday for his performance in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana.

Other semifinalists include Maye, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall, Florida State’s Jordan Travis, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Mississippi State’s Will Rogers, Ohio’s Kurtis Rourke, Oregon’s Bo Nix, SMU’s Tanner Mordecai, TCU’s Max Duggan, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, USC’s Caleb Williams, UTSA’s Frank Harris, Utah’s Cameron Rising, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, Washington’s Michael Penix and Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Schedule | TCU Might Be the Only Protection From a Power 2 Playoff Picture | Three Football Players Dead in UVA Shooting | ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Going to Montana State for Week 12

Three finalists for the award, which is named after former TCU quarterback Davey O’Brien, will be named on Nov. 29. The winner will then be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

Stroud was a finalist last season, though the award was ultimately won by Young. He is looking to become the second player in school history to capture the honor, joining former quarterback Troy Smith in 2006.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day Would Be “Shocked” If Ohio State's Top RBs Aren't Available At Maryland

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Saturday's Game At Maryland

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive POTW Once Again

Ohio State Names Three Players Of The Game Vs. Indiana

What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Win Over Indiana

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Rewrites Bears’ Record Book

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!