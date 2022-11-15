Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Tuesday afternoon as one of five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top upperclassman signal-caller.

Stroud, who is his second season leading the Buckeyes’s offense, has completed 186-of-277 passes this season for 2,750 yards and 34 touchdowns. The latter ties him with North Carolina Drake Maye, who ineligible for the award as a redshirt freshman, for the national lead.

Stroud also ranks first in the country in passing efficiency (188.2) and quarterback rating (90.9), fifth in yards per completion (14.8) and sixth in points responsible for (204), while also ranking in the top 20 in passing yards per game (275.0) and completion percentage (67.1).

Other finalists include Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Oregon’s Bo Nix, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and TCU’s Max Duggan. Stroud is looking to become the first player in school history to win the award, which is named after former Louisville and Baltimore Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas, who was nicknamed “The Golden Arm.”

This year’s winner will be announced during an awards banquet in Baltimore on Dec. 7, the day prior to the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show, where Stroud will likely be up for several national awards, including the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien and others.

