Ohio State tight end Cade Stover was recently named one of nine semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, which honors college football’s most outstanding tight end.

Stover, a redshirt junior from Lexington, Ohio, is third on the team with 29 catches for 366 yards and five touchdowns this season. He’s just two scores shy of tying the school record of seven, set by Rickey Dudley in 1995 and later matched by Jake Stoneburner in 2011.

Other semifinalists for the award include Georgia’s Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, Iowa’s Sam LaPorta, Memphis’ Caden Prieskorn, Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Purdue’s Payne Durham, Texas’ Ja’Tavion Sanders and Utah’s Dalton Kincaid.

Stover is looking to become the first Buckeye to win the award, which is named after Pro Football Hall of Fame and former Syracuse tight end John Mackey. Three finalists will be revealed later this month and the winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

