As first reported by KJRH-TV’s Cayden McFarland, Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson has agreed to become the next head coach at Tulsa. He's expected to be officially introduced on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old Wilson is in the midst of his sixth season with the Buckeyes, who have led the Big Ten in total offense every year since he arrived, including 492.7 yards and 44.5 points per game this fall.

Wilson was previously the head coach at Indiana, where he went 26-47 in six season from 2011-16 and led the Hoosiers to a pair of bowl appearances. Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator and offensive line, tight ends or fullbacks coach at Oklahoma for nine seasons from 2002-10.

Wilson has been connected to openings in the past, including Akron last offseason after he was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award as one of the nation’s top assistants. He subsequently said he’d reached a point in his life where he was unlikely to ever lead a program again.

“I’m getting old enough that maybe that opportunity is not there,” Wilson said last year. “I’d love to have that opportunity, but I do love every day working with Ryan (Day) at Ohio State, what we do and the opportunities here. By no means am I at a point where I’m just dying to do something (else). I think if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

If the report comes to fruition, Wilson will replace Philip Montgomery, who was fired last month after he went 43-53 in eight seasons with the Golden Hurricane. He is expected to remain with the Buckeyes through their College Football Playoff run, which begins with the Peach Bowl against Georgia on Dec. 31.

