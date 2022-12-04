Sources: Ohio State To Wear Road Version Of 2002 Throwback Uniforms In Peach Bowl

As has become customary once it reaches the College Football Playoff, sources told BuckeyesNow that Ohio State will wear its 2002 throwback uniforms in the semifinal at the Peach Bowl semifinal against Georgia on Dec. 31.

The uniforms, which feature modified a Northwestern striping pattern on the sleeves, are slightly different than 1968 throwback uniforms the Buckeyes first wore in 2015 Sugar Bowl win over Alabama and most recently in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson.

It’s only a subtle difference, though, as it has the athletic logo on the collar instead of the traditional Block “O.” Ohio State donned this uniform in the 2021 Sugar Bowl win over Clemson and 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship loss to Alabama.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Sorry Saban, Alabama Doesn't Deserve Playoff Bid | In Hiring Deion, Buffs Make Move Other Programs Would call "Risky" | Georgia Looks Primed For Another Playoff Run

Ohio State has worn the road version of its 1968 or 2002 throwback uniforms eight times since the program put its iconic helmet stripe on the sleeves of its standard home and road uniforms in 2006.

That includes the four games mentioned above, as well as wins at Virginia Tech and Michigan in 2015, a win at Oklahoma in 2016 and loss to Penn State in 2016. Those games featured a scarlet Nike Swoosh on the jersey and pants, where as the playoff featured a Diamond Quest Nike Swoosh.

Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Bulldogs is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. If Ohio State wins, they'll take on the winner of No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU in Los Angeles on Jan. 9, and will likely wear the same uniform for the second game in a row as the lower-ranked team.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Ryan Day Discusses College Football Playoff Berth, Previews Georgia

Looking Back At Ohio State’s Lone Previous Meeting With Georgia

Ohio State To Face Georgia In College Football Playoff Semifinal At Peach Bowl

Michigan's J.J. McCarthy On Potential Ohio State Rematch In Playoff: "Bring It On"

Ryan Day Talks Utah's Win Over USC, College Football Playoff On GameDay

Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day: “You’re Welcome”

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!