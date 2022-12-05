Report: Ohio State Quality Control Coach Miguel Patrick To Be Named UAB Defensive Line Coach
According to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Ohio State defensive quality control coach Miguel Patrick is expected to be named the new defensive line coach at UAB.
Patrick, who previously coached at the high school level in Georgia before joining the Buckeyes this offseason, spent the the spring and fall learning under legendary defensive line coach Larry Johnson.
He becomes the second member of the Ohio State football program to be poached by new Blazers head coach Trent Dilfer, joining program assistant Reilly Jeffers, who will reportedly be their new tight ends coach.
More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Sorry Saban, Alabama Doesn't Deserve Playoff Bid | In Hiring Deion, Buffs Make Move Other Programs Would call "Risky" | Georgia Looks Primed For Another Playoff Run
Jeffers spent the last two seasons with the Buckeyes working under running backs coach Tony Alford, but was on Dilfer’s staff at Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy prior to that.
This will be the first full-time coaching position at the collegiate level for both Jeffers and Patrick, who notably coached 2023 four-star cornerback commit Kayin Lee at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove.
-----
Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Read More
Ohio State SAF Jaylen Johnson Enters Name Into Transfer Portal
Ryan Day Believes Ohio State-Michigan National Championship Would Be “Historic”
Ohio State To Wear Road Version Of 2002 Throwback Uniforms In Peach Bowl
Ohio State's Ryan Day Discusses College Football Playoff Berth, Previews Georgia
Looking Back At Ohio State’s Lone Previous Meeting With Georgia
Ohio State To Face Georgia In College Football Playoff Semifinal At Peach Bowl
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN