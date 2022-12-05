According to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Ohio State defensive quality control coach Miguel Patrick is expected to be named the new defensive line coach at UAB.

Patrick, who previously coached at the high school level in Georgia before joining the Buckeyes this offseason, spent the the spring and fall learning under legendary defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

He becomes the second member of the Ohio State football program to be poached by new Blazers head coach Trent Dilfer, joining program assistant Reilly Jeffers, who will reportedly be their new tight ends coach.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Sorry Saban, Alabama Doesn't Deserve Playoff Bid | In Hiring Deion, Buffs Make Move Other Programs Would call "Risky" | Georgia Looks Primed For Another Playoff Run

Jeffers spent the last two seasons with the Buckeyes working under running backs coach Tony Alford, but was on Dilfer’s staff at Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy prior to that.

This will be the first full-time coaching position at the collegiate level for both Jeffers and Patrick, who notably coached 2023 four-star cornerback commit Kayin Lee at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State SAF Jaylen Johnson Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Ryan Day Believes Ohio State-Michigan National Championship Would Be “Historic”

Ohio State To Wear Road Version Of 2002 Throwback Uniforms In Peach Bowl

Ohio State's Ryan Day Discusses College Football Playoff Berth, Previews Georgia

Looking Back At Ohio State’s Lone Previous Meeting With Georgia

Ohio State To Face Georgia In College Football Playoff Semifinal At Peach Bowl

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!