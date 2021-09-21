Examining the Series History Between Ohio State and Akron

The Buckeyes are preparing to play the Zips for the ninth time. Here's a look at how the series has gone so far.

Ohio State and Akron face off in an non-conference battle this Saturday night at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The No. 10 Buckeyes (2-1) and the Zips (1-2) take the field at 7:30 p.m. live on Big Ten Network. Here’s where the all-time series stands going into the weekend.

Opponent: Akron Zips

All-Time Record: OSU leads, 7-1

First Meeting: Dec. 5, 1891 (Ohio State, 4-0)

Last Meeting: Sept. 3, 2011 (Ohio State, 42-0)

Current Win Streak: OSU, 4

Ohio State’s last game against Akron back in 2011 was the first for Luke Fickell, who took over for Jim Tressel as head coach of the Buckeyes.

The Scarlet and Gray proceeded to shutout the Zips 42-0, despite missing eight players due to suspensions from the NCAA stemming from the sale of personal sports awards and memorabilia.

Quarterback Terrelle Pryor was among the suspended players, and his absence in this game led to the first start in four years for backup Joe Bauserman. Bauserman finished the game 12-of-16 for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

Braxton Miller took over quarterbacking duties for Bauserman in the third quarter. Miller completed eight of his 12 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Carlos Hyde was Bauserman and Miller’s backfield buddy during the game. The future-NFL running back would rush for 93 yards on 19 carries for the Buckeyes.

The series between these two schools is one that transcends centuries, with the first matchup between Ohio State and Akron (known then as Buchtel College) taking place in December of 1891. The Buckeye football program was only one year old, to put the age of this series into perspective.

Joe Heisman, previously of Oberlin College, was the head coach for Buchtel’s football team. He is said to have invented the snap (a revolutionary new method of getting the football from the center to the quarterback) while at Buchtel.

Buchtel’s center, Harry Clark, couldn't bend over far enough to kick or roll the ball back to his QB, as rules at the time stated a team must do. Heisman instructed him to throw the ball instead, and this tactic spread around college football until it was added to the official rules in 1880.

The Big Ten and Mid-American Conference are no stranger to each other, having matched up seven times already this season. Big Ten teams remain undefeated in these games, after Michigan trounced Northern Illinois and Iowa cruised past Kent State over the weekend.

The last time the Big Ten didn't win the season series against the MAC was 2005 when the two conferences drew, each finishing with 11 wins and 11 losses against the opposing group.

According to SISportsBook, the Buckeyes are 49-point favorites for Saturday’s matchup with a win percentage of 99.8%.

