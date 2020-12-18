Big Ten Championship Game Preview: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Northwestern

Ohio State has a chance to win a fourth consecutive Big Ten Championship on Saturday, and for the second time in three years, they'll battle Northwestern for the title.

The strangest of seasons has culminated in a familiar destination - Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Despite all that Ohio State has gone through the last nine months, the Buckeyes have a chance to do something that's never before been accomplished - win a fourth consecutive Big Ten championship.

This senior class has an astonishing record of 43-4 during their time in Columbus, and while they've had games taken away from the several times this year, their commitment to seeing the season through is admirable to say the least. The team has overcome adversity so often this season that it would be impossible to encapsulate it with just a few thoughts.

Yes, the Buckeyes are technically playing this weekend for a conference title because the league amended a rule that became irrelevant. That alteration has caused an awful lot of national attention, and in some cases scrutiny, but the Scarlet and Gray are undefeated and have earned the right to play for a conference title. While the sting of not playing the Rivalry Game last week will linger for awhile among fans, the team turned it's attention to winning a championship very quickly after last week's game was cancelled.

A league title for Ohio State would be their 39th in program history and their 11th since 2000. Only Oklahoma (13) has won more conference championships in DI college football over that same time period. This is their sixth appearance in the conference championship game over 10 seasons, which is tied with Wisconsin for the most appearances in league history.

After losing the 2013 championship game to Michigan State, the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin in 2014, 2017 and 2019, and Northwestern in 2018 to win their Big Ten championships.

General Info

Date: December 18, 2020

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Expected Weather: Domed Stadium

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m.

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-20)

O/U Total: 57

How to Watch/Listen

Television: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host)

National Radio: Compass Media Networks

Announcers: TJ Rives (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst)

Series History

All-time: Ohio State leads, 63-14-1

First Meeting: Nov. 22, 1913 ... Ohio State won, 58-0

Last Meeting: Oct. 18, 2019 ... Ohio State won, 52-3

Consecutive Wins: Ohio State, 8 games



2019: Ohio State - 52, Northwestern - 3

2018 Big Ten Title Game: Ohio State - 45, Northwestern - 24

2016: Ohio State - 24, Northwestern - 20

2013: Ohio State - 40, Northwestern - 30

2008: Ohio State - 45, Northwestern - 10



The 2019 matchup between Ohio State and Northwestern in Evanston was an emphatic Buckeye victory. Leading 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, Ohio State went on to score 45 unanswered points as they dominated the Wildcats on both sides of the ball. Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes, while J.K. Dobbins and Master Teague combined to rush for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns. While the Wildcats were able to move the ball on the ground, they completed just six passes for 42 yards.



In the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game, Dwayne Haskins shredded the Wildcat defense. He threw for 499 yards and five touchdown passes in the win. He broke the Ohio State record for career 300-yard (nine) and 400-yard (five) passing performances. He also became the Big Ten's single-season leader in total offensive yards that night. All things told, Ohio State broke 9 championship game team records and 8 individual records in the win.

Coaching Matchup

* Ryan Day (Career Record: 21-1 in 2nd season ... Ohio State Record: Same ... Record Against Northwestern: 1-0)



* Pat Fitzgerald (Career Record: 105-80 in 15th season ... NU Record: Same ... Record Against Ohio State: 0-7)

Ohio State Team Capsule

On the brink of Big Ten history, despite only playing five games this season, Ohio State's offense has looked every bit as good as any other team in college football.

Led by Heisman-candidate quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State ranks sixth nationally total offense (532.2 yards per game), seventh in rushing offense (251.0 yards per game), second in team passing efficiency, fourth in scoring offense (46.6 points per game) and fifth in third down conversion percentage (53.6 percent).

Fields has thrown for 1,407 yards and run for another 239, accumulating 20 touchdowns in five games. Aside from one uncharacteristic 3-interception performance against Indiana (he has just three picks in his other 18 games combined), Fields has been darn near perfect.

Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are both averaging more than 100 receiving yards per game and have scored five times each. Mix in 1,400 team rushing yards in five games, some elite-level tight end play and an offensive line that is currently a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award and you've got a rarely-stoppable force.

The defense has also excelled, even though its few moments of weakness have garnered more attention than their terrific play. The defensive tackle spot was the biggest question mark coming into the season and Tommy Togiai and Haskell Garrett in particular have been fantastic. The defensive ends may not have an individual making a Chase Young or Nick/Joey Bosa-level impact, but as a group they've been terrific.

The linebacking corps is the heartbeat of the defense. Pete Werner, Tuf Borland, Baron Browning are the team's leading tacklers and they've played with a fearless mentality all year.

While the secondary has wobbled a few times as lesser experienced players got meaningful minutes, Shaun Wade became the first Buckeye to win Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year - a remarkable feat considering the talented DB's that have played in Columbus over the past decade in particular.

The coaching staff has done a phenomenal job of working through an overwhelmingly challenging year. Ryan Day and his staff deserve a ton of credit for keeping the ship steady.

Northwestern Team Capsule

The Wildcats are back in the title game for the second time in three seasons, but it's been quite a roller coaster for them. Coming off a 2018 championship game appearance, the Wildcats stumbled through bad luck and frustrating play on their way to a 3-9 campaign last year. Their only conference win came in the season-finale against Illinois.

But there aren't many more likable coaches in the country then Pat Fitzgerald and his team's mindset in 2020 was very impressive. They wiped the slate clean very quickly and have handled a challenging year as well as anyone. The Wildcats were perfect this year except for a stumble against Michigan State on November 28. But they were a perfect 5-0 at home and they went unbeaten in the Big Ten West to earn a trip to Indianapolis.

Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey has pieced together a solid season in his first year as a grad transfer and he's given the Wildcats great leadership on offense. Northwestern doesn't have many players that statistically stand out this season - their strength is their unit. They average nearly 171 rushing yards per game and no individual player averages more than 39 yards. Seven players have rushed for 13 touchdowns.

Their best performance of the season was their most recent.

Evan Hull and Cam Porter led the way as the Wildcats ran for 411 yards in a 28-10 win over Illinois last weekend. NU ran the ball 58 times as they thumped the Fighting Illini.

The Wildcats hang their hat on their defense, which should make for a fun matchup against a high-octane Buckeye offense. Linebacker Paddy Fischer is the NCAA active leader in career tackles (383) and the Wildcats have only allowed 29 combined points in the second half of their seven games. Only one team has scored more than 20 points against the Wildcats in their last eight games dating back to last year. They give up very few big plays, they've forced at least one turnover in 10 of the last 11 games and they've surrendered just two rushing touchdowns all season.

In a great note for the Northwestern communications staff ... Defensive Coordinator Mike Hankwitz needs one more win to reach 400 for his career. According to a survey of DI programs, no other active coach has been part of more victories. He is in his 51st season of coaching college football (13 at NU) ... Since his days as a GA in 1970 for Bo Schembechler, Hankwitz has compiled a record of 399-205-7. He was also the DC for Colorado's 1990 national championship run. Hankwitz is a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football. He is set to retire at the end of the season.

