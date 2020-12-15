Brian Hartline is a Semifinalist for National Assistant Coach of the Year

Hartline is the only non-coordinator in the country still up for the award.

Brian Hartline's success on the recruiting trail and on the field has received even more attention lately than in years past.

The attention is considerably well-deserved.

Hartline found out on Tuesday that he is one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, which recognizes college football's best assistant coach.

Hartline's inclusion on the list is particularly notable because the other 14 nominees are either the offensive or defensive coordinator at their respective schools. Hartline is only in his third year on staff with the Buckeyes after Urban Meyer lured him into coaching and he's arguably made an even bigger impact in recruiting than he has on the field - and he's absolutely made a difference in the receivers room.

The former Buckeye and NFL veteran has assembled arguably the best receiving room in America. Between Julian Fleming (2020), Emeka Egbuka (2021) and Caleb Burton (2022), Hartline has successfully landed the top high school wide receiver in the country. A big reason for luring those guys to Columbus is the success he's had in developing the talent that's already on campus.

Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were both recognized as First-Team All-Big Ten earlier today and each has an NFL future. They are both among the nation's most productive receivers in 2020.

Whether or not he wins the award isn't the point - Brian Hartline is a Buckeye through-and-through and his alma mater is quite happy to have him. But it's great to see him getting this level of recognition. He's earned every bit of it.

-----

You may also like:

Wyatt Davis is Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year

Ohio State Won't Make Excuses for Their Lack of Games Played

Players Families Will Be Allowed to Attend Big Ten Title Game in Indianapolis

Film Room Breakdown: Ohio State WR Commit Emeka Egbuka

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook