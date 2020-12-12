Film Room: Breaking Down Ohio State WR Commit Emeka Egbuka

Here's a breakdown of one of the most highly sought-after high school football players in the country and why Egbuka is worthy of such high praise.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have secured another incredibly highly touted high school player Friday in Emeka Egbuka. He is an SI All-American candidate and is widely considered the best wide receiver in the country in the Class of 2021.

This is another massive haul for Brian Hartline, Ryan Day, Mark Pantoni and the Ohio State recruiting staff.

Here's what we see in the Buckeyes newest commit.

EMEKA EGBUKA, WIDE RECEIVER

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190

High School: Steilacoom (Wash.)

40-Time: 4.42 seconds (National Combine 1/4/2019)

Vertical Jump: 35.10 inches (The Opening Regional 5/11/2019)

Offers: Ohio State, Oklahoma, Washington, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Northwestern, Oregon +25 others

Evaluation: Big, long, and lean-bodied athlete that looks bigger than his listed measurables and appears to have the frame to add more mass without sacrificing explosion. Outstanding athletic ability with good short area burst and excellent top-end speed. Faster than quick at this stage of his development. Excellent suddenness / ability to separate at the second level – he can take the top off a defense and run by defenders on vertical routes.

Right now is more of a linear athlete and a little better straight-line than he is bending / sinking hips or changing direction in space, but he has the ability to be outstanding at both and getting into a top-flight strength and conditioning program will foster that growth. Ran a limited route tree at Steilacoom featuring mostly fades, fade-stops, posts, and tunnel screens, but has shown the ability on tape to run any route in the offense at the next level.

Has high-end dynamic playmaking ability – shows outstanding juice and explosion running after the catch and is a natural ball carrier. Smooth and explosive deep threat that can strike up the band any time his number is called. Has outstanding position versatility – can play as an outside receiver, has the physicality to be isolated on the backside of a 3x1 formation as the boundary X, and can also win from the slot.

Natural hands catcher – absorbs it with almost no bobble and has shown he can make circus catches look routine. Showed a high-end ability to track the ball in the air and attack it at the highest point. Outstanding body control when he elevates to not only secure the catch, but keep his feet in bounds to complete it. Has shown the ability to catch outside his frame.

There is an element of physicality to his game – played safety on defense and was not reticent to put a shoulder into ball carriers. I think he could become a matchup problem at the next level as a volume player from the slot – scheme him up on in-breakers and posts from a reduced alignment and let him take advantage of his top-end speed, ability to track the football, and smooth hands.

High-trait football player that would be a welcome addition into any receiving meeting room in the country.

Current CFB Player Comp: Jadon Haselwood – Oklahoma Sooners

Current NFL Player Comp: Keenan Allen – Los Angeles Chargers

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day Thanks Big Ten for Making Rule Change

Ohio State Commit Quinn Ewers Achieves Perfect Rating

Film Room: Breaking Down OSU WR Commit Caleb Burton

Ohio State's Best Path to the College Football Playoff

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook