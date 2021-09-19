What We Learned From Ohio State's Victory Over Tulsa

Check out our Sunday morning video livestream reaction as we digest what we learned from the Buckeyes' third game of the season.

Saturday's Ohio State win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane left us with a whole bunch of mixed feelings. TreVeyon Henderson put on a show that Buckeye fans won't ever forget, as he broke Archie Griffin's freshman rushing record. But the Silver Bullets allowed 501 yards of offense to a non-Power 5 team ... and that's an improvement from last week.

The Buckeyes are young, taking small steps in the right direction and still have a chance to do something special this season. But they also need far more consistent play from a wide group of young players that are still developing.

Tommy Zagorski and I share all of our Sunday morning thoughts about what we learned from yesterday's 41-20 win over Tulsa.

