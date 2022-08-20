Ohio State freshman wide receiver Kyion Grayes became the latest player to shed his black stripe following Saturday’s practice in Ohio Stadium, signifying his status as an official member of the team.

A former four-star prospect from Chandler, Ariz., Grayes was one of four wide receivers to sign with the Buckeyes last cycle, joining Kaleb Brown, Caleb Burton and Kojo Antwi. He was the second-highest rated of the group, coming in at No. 88 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings.

After enrolling early, Grayes caught two passes for 15 yards in Ohio State’s spring game in April. He’s clearly carried that momentum over to preseason camp, though playing time this fall might be hard to come by in a loaded receivers room.

Grayes now becomes the sixth member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class to lose his black stripe, joining Brown, defensive end Caden Curry, linebacker C.J. Hicks, cornerback Jyaire Brown and safety Kye Stokes. Curry and Stokes notably lost theirs during the spring.

Other newcomers or returning players who have had their black stripes removed include Arizona State linebacker transfer DeaMonte Trayanum, Oklahoma State transfer safety Tanner McCalister and redshirt freshman tight end Zak Herbstreit.

