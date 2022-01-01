Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Scores First Career Touchdown In Rose Bowl

The 25-yard score cut Utah's lead to seven points early in the second quarter.

With Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson opting out of the Rose Bowl, Ohio State freshman wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. earned his first career start on Saturday afternoon.

The former four-star prospect from Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep made his presence felt early in the second quarter, too, hauling in a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud on 4th-and-1 to cut into the Utes’ lead.

Heading into Saturday, Harrison – the son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison – had just five catches for 68 yards for the Buckeyes on the season.

Ohio State now trails Utah, 14-7, just a little under a minute into the second quarter.

