Ohio State Freshman Drawing Major Buzz Ahead of Debut Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes know a thing or two about freshmen players who can make an instant impact. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith set a new standard for first-year stardom in college football last season.
While it seems nearly impossible for someone to reach or eclipse that standard in Columbus in the 2025 campaign, there’s still always a chance for someone to come in ready to make a significant impact. After all, the Buckeyes secured the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation for the 2025 cycle, filled with guys looking to do just that.
The most likely candidate for the Buckeyes seems to be 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez, who CBS Sports and FOX Sports highlighted as a potential breakout player in this year’s freshman class.
Expect Sanchez to Rotate In and Prove His Worth Quickly
Sanchez, the No. 1 cornerback and No. 5 overall player in the class, isn’t likely to be a starter with Davison Igbinosun and Jeremaine Matthews Jr. returning to man the defensive boundary for the Buckeyes. But that doesn’t mean he won’t have the opportunity to rotate in or gradually become a key player early in his career.
Sanchez comes to Columbus with plenty of hype and the potential to grow into one of the next first-round Buckeye corners in the NFL Draft. His 247Sports scouting report from Gabe Brooks draws comparisons to Christian Gonzalez, a first-rounder from Oregon in 2023.
“Owns a rare combination of frame length, fluidity, and sudden athleticism,” Brooks wrote. “Comfortable on an island with the required juice to turn and run in the vertical game. Also can excel in zone situations because of frame and instincts.”
Brooks also pointed out that Sanchez can be a dangerous kick returner. Along with all of his football accolades, Sanchez was also a track star at North Shore High School in Houston, running a 10.69 100 and a 21.73 200 as a junior.
Buckeye fans kept a close eye on the freshman wearing No. 4 last year. In 2025, the guy on defense wearing that number should turn some heads, too.