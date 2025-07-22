Ohio State Lineman Reveals Potential Key For Buckeyes' Offense In 2025
There are few groups of teammates closer on a football team than those on the offensive line, and the Ohio State Buckeyes are going to be looking to leverage that chemistry in 2025.
A big part of the unit is going to be junior guard Luke Montgomery, who worked his way up from backup to starter last season when he stepped up during OSU's College Football Playoff run.
He played only 77 snaps during the regular season, but he worked his way into the rotation with Austin Siereveld and Tegra Tshabola in the postseason. Montgomery played 31 snaps against Tennessee and 29 against Oregon in the Rose Bowl. His first start came in the semifinal game against Texas, and then he started in Ohio State's national championship win over Notre Dame.
It was a classic story of being in the right place at the right time and it spoke to Ohio State's "next man up" mentality when it came to dealing with injuries on the offensive line.
Now, Montgomery finds himself as an established left guard on another team with championship expectations. And yes, we're not even in fall camp yet, but the 6-foot-4, 302 pound offensive lineman feels his unit is already coming together as the season quickly approaches.
"I think we're as close as a unit gets right now since I've been here, which is a lot of fun," Montgomery told Patrick Murphy of Bucknuts. "We've been super close in the past, but I would say this year, I'd put us against the last two years for sure. I think we're a super close unit. We do a lot of things together outside of the facility. So it's been pretty fun. I'm super excited to see where it goes this year."
They typically don't get much attention unless something has gone wrong, but the truth of the matter is that an offense's success, or lack therof, can be directly attributed to its offensive line. If the run game is strong — it's because of the offensive line. If the quarterback has time to sit back and find an open receiver — its because of the offensive line.
Perhaps that's why the O-line always seems to be a close unit. This is a group of players who grind just as hard as anyone else on the team but they hardly ever get any glory, and they like it that way.
Being an elite offensive lineman is a mindset, and it's one that Montgomery seemingly developed at the end of last season.
"I think it's just the day in and day out of the opportunity I had to practice against the best defense in the country, honestly," Montgomery said of his ascension at the end of 2024. "I had a great time with that, and it was a lot of fun."
If the Buckeyes are having fun now, just imagine what it will be like when they start winning actual football games again. And with a close-knit offensive line, there's potential for many big wins in 2025.