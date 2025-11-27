Hall of Fame coach calls Ohio State football fans 'psychotic' over Michigan rivalry
Last year's 13-10 win in Columbus was almost at the lowest point of Ryan Day's coaching career. By the time the College Football Playoff rolled around, Ohio State embarked on a magical run that was capped off by a national championship win in Atlanta against Notre Dame in January.
Transitioning back to the present, Ohio State is undefeated entering the last week of the regular season and has a chance to go to Ann Arbor and potentially knock the Wolverines out of the playoff race and complete a perfect season while doing so.
It would also halt Michigan's four-game-winning streak in the rivalry, which would give the Buckeyes bragging rights for another 364 days before the two would meet again next fall in Columbus.
With the rivalry matchup up at the top of everybody's mind in the college football community, especially given the impending implications, former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban weighed in about his feelings toward Ohio State fans and putting so much emphasis on beating Michigan.
The seven-time national champion and Hall of Famer recognizes why so many people care about the annual game, but with the way college football has changed over the last several years, Saban suggests that fans should have other priorities when it comes to rooting for their favorite team.
Saban peeled back the curtain Wednesday during "The Pat McAfee Show" about how he would address his team before a major rivalry game when he was still coaching.
"I tried to minimize the noise, knowing that our players are hearing all of these things," Saban said. "so, what I wanted our players to do was think that it's going to be about what we do. So, let's focus on what we do to have to go execute and play our best football in the game and things will take care of themselves."
Saban said there appears to be added pressure from the Ohio State side of things given that they are coming to Ann Arbor as opposed to playing in Columbus.
"When you play in these games, especially on the road, which Ohio State is going to do and Alabama is going to do, you have to have resiliency because it's going to be difficult to play on the road. But that difficulty is what creates an opportunity to have a great win."
As for how Ohio State fans should treat the Michigan game, Saban didn't hold back.
"I said it last year," Saban continued. "I mean, these Ohio State fans, they are psychotic about this [game], man. They all need to go see a doctor or something. I'd rather win the national championship than beat Michigan."
Luckily for Ohio State, even if it does lose the Michigan again, it still will have the opportunity to repeat as national champions. Therefore, this fact alone validates Saban's point.
By Saturday, we will see if Saban's point holds true once again.