Ohio State Must Limit Oregon's Dynamic Duo In The Rose Bowl
The Ohio State Buckeyes will have another shot at taking down the undefeated Oregon Ducks on Jan 1 in the Rose Bowl, with the winner advancing to the semifinals of the 2024 College Football Playoffs.
Led by head coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has been the most-complete team in college football this year, as the Ducks rank within the top 20 in most statistical categories on both sides of the ball. However, there were two offensive weapons that shined in the first matchup that could cause issues for Ohio State on Wednesday.
Oregon's wide receiver duo of Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart played a key role in Oregon's offense against the Buckeyes in Week 7. The speedy pass catchers finished with a combined 14 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Despite both receivers not reaching the 1,000-yard mark this season, the Ducks' managed to expose major issues in Ohio State's defense.
In order to limit both Johnson and Stewart on Wednesday, Buckeyes' defensive coordinator Jim Knowles must contain the big-time plays through the air. Ohio State's defensive backs struggled when asked to play one-on-one coverage against the Ducks' wideouts during the regular season, so the simple fix would be to drop back into zone coverage and take away the deep ball.
But Knowles will quickly find out that it's not as easy as it sounds. Running back Jordan James is the puzzle piece that completes the Ducks' offense, as he rushed for 1,253 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. James' presence on the ground prevents any defense from focusing strictly on pass coverage, since he can thrive in low box count situations.
With Stein's ability to expand and condense his offense through his NFL-caliber weapons, it's important for Knowles to keep his linebackers disciplined while getting the most out of his defensive line in the pass rush. Oregon's stout offensive line did an excellent job protecting quarterback Dillon Gabriel this season, but Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer have been more effiecent since the Week 7 loss. 8.5 of the duo's combined total of 14 sacks came after the Buckeyes loss to Oregon in the regular season.
If Knowles can find a way to get to Gabriel quicker on Wednesday, the Buckeyes' defense will likely be more successful in round two.