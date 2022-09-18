Ohio State Nearly Breaks School Total Offensive Record, Scores Eleven Touchdowns vs. Toledo

All week, I said on our Buckeye Breakdown podcasts that I wanted to see clinical execution from C.J. Stroud and the offense. They are clearly superior to the Toledo Rockets defense and they needed to go out and play like it.

Mission accomplished.

That was an avalanche of offense. It was as close to perfect as you could have, as they blew out Toledo, 77-21.

In fact, it will go down as one of the greatest offensive performances in school history. Ohio State finished the game with 763 yards, which is second most ever for the Buckeyes.

They also haven't had a 77-point performance since they beat Bowling Green in 2016. Ohio State hasn't crossed the 80-point threshold since they pounded Iowa with 83 points in 1950.

Here are the final offensive statistics:

The Buckeyes certainly appear to be ready to open the Big Ten next weekend against Wisconsin.

