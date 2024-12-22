Ohio State Proves National Championship Ability in Dominant Win Over Tennessee
After losing the final game of the 2024 regular season, the Ohio State Buckeyes proved the program's ability to win a National Championship in Saturday's victory over the Tennessee Volunteers, 42-17.
The lackluster offense against the Michigan Wolverines raised many concerns for fans, as the Buckeyes finished with 77 total rushing yards, while quarterback Will Howard threw for 175 yards and two interceptions. But this completely changed in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoffs. The offense exploded for 317 passing yards and 156 rushing yards.
Ohio State ended the first quarter with a 21-0 lead thanks to the efforts from Howard. The veteran gunslinger benefited from offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's utilization of his legs in the passing game with multiple play action passes and bootlegs, as he finished with 311 passing yards on 24 completions and two touchdowns.
However, Howard was not alone. Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith dominated, totaling six catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns, including one touchdown during the opening drive.
Senior wideout Emeka Egbuka also played a major factor in the offensive attack, as he ended the night with five catches for 81 yards.
It's not surprising to see more incorporation of Smith and the rest of the Buckeyes' pass catchers, as Kelly told reporters on Monday that Ohio State needed to get the ball in the hands of the team's top playmakers.
“No, we didn't. I think you got to get the ball to those guys. We’re really talented on the perimeter, and sometimes people are scheming up to take things away; play two-deep and double cover some guys and force you to kind of play a little bit left-handed. And I think you still have to find ways and we have to be creative enough that you can still get the ball in those guys' hands.”- Chip Kelly
While the Buckeyes' primarily focused on the passing attack, running back TreVeyon Henderson elevated the run game against the Volunteers' stout front seven. The senior running back finished with 80 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
On top of an incredible offensive performance, the Buckeyes' defense shined in Saturday's primetime matchup. Ohio State held quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the Tennessee's offense to 104 passing yards. One reason for the success on defense was the team's ability to stop the Volunteers on third down. Tennessee converted 6-of-16 third downs, which limited any chance for the offense to create any momentum.
Ohio State is now set to take on the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on Jan 1 at 5:00 PM EST.