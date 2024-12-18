Ohio State's Chip Kelly Discusses Loss To Michigan, Game Plan For Tennessee
After a devestating 13-10 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the final regular season game, fans finally received insight into the Ohio State Buckeyes' offensive on Monday.
Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly told reporters on Monday that he felt as if the coaching staff did not put players in a position to make plays against Michigan.
“We didn't put our players in position to make the plays that they needed to make in that game, and that falls on us as a coaching staff."- Chip Kelly
The Buckeyes' offense struggled to gain any momentum against the Wolverines, as the run game finished with 26 carries for 77 yards and an average of 3 yards per carry. Through the air, quarterback Will Howard could not get it done, completing 19 of 33 pass attempts for 175 yards while throwing two interceptions.
When asked if he thought the Buckeyes did a good job of utilizing the team's top playmakers, Kelly said no, while also reiterating the need to get the ball to Ohio State's top weapons.
“No, we didn't. I think you got to get the ball to those guys. We’re really talented on the perimeter, and sometimes people are scheming up to take things away; play two-deep and double cover some guys and force you to kind of play a little bit left-handed. And I think you still have to find ways and we have to be creative enough that you can still get the ball in those guys' hands.”- Chip Kelly
Ohio State's three-headed wide receiver room did not see much action in the team's loss to Michigan. Sophomore Carnell Tate led the team in receptions and receiving yards with six catches for 58 yards, while freshman Jeremiah Smith finished with five catches for 35 yards and one touchdown.
However, Kelly told reporters on Monday that the game plan against the Tennessee Volunteers will be different.
"I think this game [against Tennessee] is different. Every game takes on its own identity, but obviously you go back through the last game all the time, and then look at what you did well, and what you didn't do well and then how do we correct that moving forward."- Chip Kelly
The Volunteers have been one of the best defensive teams this season in college football. Head coach Josh Heupel's defense ranks fourth yards allowed per game and points allowed per game at 278 and 13.9.
Kelly recognized this on Monday, claiming that the Volunteers have good players at all three levels.
“We're playing a really formidable defensive group coming in here that's really well-coached and they've got good players at all three levels.”- Chip Kelly
Ohio State is set to host Tennessee in round one of the 2024 College Football Playoffs on Saturday. Kickoff is at 8:00 PM EST on ABC/ESPN.