Ohio State Remains No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Arkansas State

While there were no changes in the top five, the coaches poll saw a considerable shakeup following a weekend full of upsets.
Ohio State stood pat at No. 3 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon, following a 45-12 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes continue to trail top-ranked Alabama, which held on for a one-point win Texas, and Georgia, which knocked off Samford, 33-0. Clemson and Michigan round out the top five again this week, while there was a considerable shakeup beyond that following a weekend full of upsets.

That includes Texas A&M’s loss to Arkansas State, which dropped the Aggies from No. 6 to No. 22, and Marshall’s win at Notre Dame, which is why the Fighting Irish – who were ranked No. 9 last week – fell out of the top 25. Baylor, meanwhile, dropped 11 spots from No. 8 to No. 19 after being upset by BYU on Saturday evening.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines are joined by No. 9 Michigan State and No. 23 Penn State as the only Big Ten schools in this week’s poll after Wisconsin fell at home to Washington State. The Badgers, who were at No. 18 heading into the game, also fell out of the top 25 after receiving just 43 total votes.

That said, the full USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (39)
  2. Georgia (25)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. USC
  9. Michigan State
  10. Kentucky
  11. Arkansas
  12. N.C. State
  13. Miami (Fla.)
  14. BYU
  15. Utah
  16. Tennessee
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Wake Forest
  19. Baylor
  20. Texas
  21. Florida
  22. Texas A&M
  23. Penn State
  24. Oregon
  25. Pittsburgh

