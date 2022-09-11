Ohio State Remains No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Arkansas State

Ohio State stood pat at No. 3 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon, following a 45-12 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes continue to trail top-ranked Alabama, which held on for a one-point win Texas, and Georgia, which knocked off Samford, 33-0. Clemson and Michigan round out the top five again this week, while there was a considerable shakeup beyond that following a weekend full of upsets.

That includes Texas A&M’s loss to Arkansas State, which dropped the Aggies from No. 6 to No. 22, and Marshall’s win at Notre Dame, which is why the Fighting Irish – who were ranked No. 9 last week – fell out of the top 25. Baylor, meanwhile, dropped 11 spots from No. 8 to No. 19 after being upset by BYU on Saturday evening.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines are joined by No. 9 Michigan State and No. 23 Penn State as the only Big Ten schools in this week’s poll after Wisconsin fell at home to Washington State. The Badgers, who were at No. 18 heading into the game, also fell out of the top 25 after receiving just 43 total votes.

That said, the full USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (39) Georgia (25) Ohio State (1) Clemson Michigan Oklahoma Oklahoma State USC Michigan State Kentucky Arkansas N.C. State Miami (Fla.) BYU Utah Tennessee Ole Miss Wake Forest Baylor Texas Florida Texas A&M Penn State Oregon Pittsburgh

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Photos From Ohio State's 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State

Defensive Tackle Michael Hall's Injury "No Concern" For Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. Joins Rarefied Air In Ohio State’s 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State

A Look At Which Football Bowl Subdivision Teams Ohio State Has Never Played

Ohio State's Smith-Njigba, Fleming Game-Time Decisions Vs. Arkansas State

What To Watch For In Week 2 Of The 2022 College Football Season

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!