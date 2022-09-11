Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State

More than 130 of our favorite shots from Saturday's matchup between the Buckeyes and Red Wolves.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With two of Ohio State’s top four wide receivers sidelined by injury, sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a career-high seven passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-12 win over Arkansas State.

That includes a pair of 42-yard scores from redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud in the first half, as well as a 30-yarder in the third quarter where he leaped above two defenders to make the catch.

Stroud finished the game 16-for-24 passing for 351 yards and four scores, while sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

On the other side, the Buckeyes’ defense limited the Red Wolves to four field goals on the afternoon. Sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke was twice called for pass interference to keep a scoring drive alive, however.

That said, check out more than 130 photos from Ohio State’s win over Arkansas State below:

1. Ryan Day
2. Ryan Day
3. Jerron Cage
4. C.J. Hicks
5. Ty Hamilton
6. Josh Proctor
7. Michael Hall
8. Ryan Turner
9. Lathan Ransom
10. Mike Sollenne
11. Enokk Vimahi
12. J.T. Tuimoloau
13. Miyan Williams
14. DeaMonte Trayanum
15. Palaie Gaoteote
16. Jim Knowles
17. Kyle McCord
19. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
18. Julian Fleming
20. Devin Brown
23. Miguel Patrick
22. Mason Arnold
21. Michael O'Shaughnessy
24. Jesse Mirco
27. Marvin Harrison Jr
25. Julian Fleming
26. Emeka Egbuka
28. Xavier Johnson
29. Kyion Grayes
30. Kaleb Brown
31. Ryan Day
32. Jerron Cage, Kourt Williams and Bradley Robinson
33. Justin Frye
34. Justin Frye
35. Mason Maggs
37. Jaxon Kuwatch
36. Quinn Barham
38. George Fitzpatrick
39. Tanner McCalister
40. Taron Vincent
41. J.T. Tuimoloau
42. Josh Proctor
43. Cayden Saunders
44. Marvin Harrison Jr
45. Kye Stokes
46. Tyler Fridya
47. Denzel Burke
48. Marvin Harrison Jr
49. Marvin Harrison Jr
50. Marvin Harrison Jr
51. Ryan Day
52. Josh Proctor
53. Michael Hall
54. Emeka Egbuka
55. Emeka Egbuka
56. Emeka Egbuka
57. Emeka Egbuka
58. Denzel Burke
59. Marvin Harrison Jr
60. Tony Alford and Dallan Hayden
61. TreVeyon Henderson
62. Emeka Egbuka
63. TreVeyon Henderson
64. Luke Wypler
65. Jakailin Johnson
66. Jantzen Dunn
67. Donovan Jackson and Paris Johnson
68. C.J. Stroud and Donovan Jackson
69. Emeka Egbuka and Xavier Johnson
70. Luke Wypler
Scroll to Continue

Read More

71. Paris Johnson
72. Ryan Day
73. Xavier Johnson
74. Matthew Jones and Luke Wypler
75. Marvin Harrison Jr
76. Marvin Harrison Jr
77. Lathan Ransom
78. Steele Chambers and Zach Harrison
79. Ty Hamilton
80. Ronnie Hickman
81. Michael Hall and Tommy Eichenberg
82. Michael Hall
83. J.T. Tuimoloau and Mike Hall
84. Jack Sawyer
85. DeaMonte Trayanum
86. Marvin Harrison Jr
87. Cade Stover, Gee Scott and Marvin Harrison Jr
88. C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr
89. Justin Frye and Enokk Vimahi
90. Michael Hall
91. Jayden Ballard
92. Jayden Ballard and Josh Proctor
93. Steele Chambers
94. Michael Hall
95. Tanner McCalister
96. Emeka Egbuka
97. Emeka Egbuka
98. Emeka Egbuka
99. Xavier Johnson
100. Michael Hall
101. Tommy Eichenberg