Photos From Ohio State's 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State

With two of Ohio State’s top four wide receivers sidelined by injury, sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a career-high seven passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-12 win over Arkansas State.

That includes a pair of 42-yard scores from redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud in the first half, as well as a 30-yarder in the third quarter where he leaped above two defenders to make the catch.

Stroud finished the game 16-for-24 passing for 351 yards and four scores, while sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

On the other side, the Buckeyes’ defense limited the Red Wolves to four field goals on the afternoon. Sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke was twice called for pass interference to keep a scoring drive alive, however.

