Photos From Ohio State's 21-10 Win Over Notre Dame

Some of our favorite shots from Saturday's matchup between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish.

While Ohio State’s offense gets most of the attention, and rightfully so, the defense shut Notre Dame out in the second half on the way to a 21-10 victory in the season opener at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night.

“The story of the night was the defense,” head coach Ryan Day said afterward. “To turn around and play the way they did after what’s been said about them in the offseason, questioning their toughness, and play the way they did against the No. 5 team in the country, I’m proud of our guys.”

Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Buckeyes, including the go-ahead score to fifth-year senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson, who was playing in place of injured junior Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Defensively, Ohio State was led by redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, who finished with nine tackles, three tackles for loss and two of the Buckeyes’ three sacks.

That said, check out some of our favorite photos from the win over the Fighting Irish. Check back for more photos from the game in the morning.

1. Ohio Stadium 100th Anniversary
2. James Laurinaitis
3. Bradley Robinson
4. Zach Harrison
5. Kye Stokes
6. J.T. Tuimoloau
7. Ohio State Helmet
8. Jim Knowles
9. Gene Smith and Justin Fields
11. Jeff Okudah
12. Ezekiel Elliott
13. Dylan Raiola
10. Luke Montgomery
15. Matayo Uiagalelei
14. Ryan Day
17. Bronny James
16. LeBron James
18. Jelani Thurman
19. Chris Olave
20. TreVeyon Henderson
21. Sonny Styles
22. J.T. Tuimoloau
23. Jack Sawyer
24. Emeka Egbuka
25. Emeka Egbuka
26. Tommy Eichenberg
27. Tommy Eichenberg
28. Ronnie Hickman and Tommy Eichenberg
29. Jim Tressel
30. Marcus Freeman
31. Ronnie Hickman
32. Xavier Johnson
33. Xavier Johnson
34. Xavier Johnson, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka
35. Emeka Egbuka
36. C.J. Stroud
37. Tony Alford and TreVeyon Henderson
38. C.J. Stroud
39. Miyan Williams
41. C.J. Stroud
40. Miyan Williams
42. Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Sonny Styles
43. Kamryn Babb
44. C.J. Stroud

