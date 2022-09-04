Photos From Ohio State's 21-10 Win Over Notre Dame

While Ohio State’s offense gets most of the attention, and rightfully so, the defense shut Notre Dame out in the second half on the way to a 21-10 victory in the season opener at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night.

“The story of the night was the defense,” head coach Ryan Day said afterward. “To turn around and play the way they did after what’s been said about them in the offseason, questioning their toughness, and play the way they did against the No. 5 team in the country, I’m proud of our guys.”

Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Buckeyes, including the go-ahead score to fifth-year senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson, who was playing in place of injured junior Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Defensively, Ohio State was led by redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, who finished with nine tackles, three tackles for loss and two of the Buckeyes’ three sacks.

That said, check out some of our favorite photos from the win over the Fighting Irish. Check back for more photos from the game in the morning.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Top-5 Win Over Notre Dame

Defensive Takeaways: Buckeyes Suffocate Notre Dame In All-Time Epic Performance

Offensive Takeaways: Ohio State Overcomes Slow Start, Wears Down Notre Dame

Watch Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Notre Dame

All The Stars Have Come Out To Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

College GameDay Still Plans To Visit Ohio State Despite Big Ten's TV Contract

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!