Ohio State's Caleb Downs Pushing Toward Uncharted Territory in NFL Draft Projections
The NFL Draft is a long way away, and based on early projections, it could be a light year in the first round for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But that doesn’t eliminate the program from the potential to make history next April.
Assuming he declares for the draft, safety Caleb Downs is a lock to go in the first round, most likely in the top 10. He’s often cited as the best defensive player in the country, after all.
Still, there’s usually a cap on just how high safeties can go in the NFL Draft. No safety has ever gone higher than No. 5 overall, with Sean Taylor and Eric Berry being the highest selections in the history of the draft.
Nonetheless, there is some buzz that Downs could break the trend. A recent ESPN article suggested that Downs could go as high as No. 1 overall. He was one of just three defenders mentioned as possible candidates to go No. 1. Eight of the other prospects in contention to go off the board first were quarterbacks and three were offensive tackles.
Of course, for Downs to go No. 1, it will take a perfect storm. The team selecting No. 1 would need to have a franchise quarterback in place, a solid offensive line in front of him, and at least one answer on the edge to get after opposing quarterbacks, all while also having a need at safety. After all, those are the three most valuable positions in the sport. Every No. 1 pick since 1997 has come from those three positions.
ESPN only gives Downs a 1% shot of being selected with the first pick of the draft.
Heading into what is likely his final collegiate season, Downs has racked up 189 total tackles, 12 for a loss, with 10 pass deflections and four interceptions. Alongside winning the national championship with the Buckeyes last season, Downs was also named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American selection.