Ohio State legend explains why Chip Kelly might not want to return to Buckeyes

Ohio State is having an eventful week, celebrating its first win against Michigan since 2019, gearing up for its first Big Ten title since 2020, and seeing wide receivers coach/offensive coordinator Brian Hartline accepting the head coaching job at South Florida.

Hartline has been a member of the Buckeyes coaching staff since 2017, and his presence will undoubtedly be missed. However, Ohio State is now on the lookout for its next offensive coordinator.

Several names have come up as potential candidates, but one name that stands out is Chip Kelly. While Kelly may be on the Buckeyes' radar, former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter has his doubts about whether Kelly is interested in returning to college football.

"I don't think Chip wants to coach college football that much," Carpenter said on Thursday during The BIGPLAY Sports Network's "Bobby Carpenter Show".

"I think he came here at first because he didn't have to recruit and didn't have to worry about dealing with all of that."

Ohio State hired Kelly before the 2024 season after the Buckeyes brought in Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator. However, O'Brien left just a few weeks later to take the head coaching position at Boston College.

Kelly spent six seasons as the head coach at UCLA before transitioning to Ohio State. The Bruins didn't fire Kelly, and he left on his own to coach the Buckeyes.

Kelly did a fantastic job at Ohio State, helping lead the Buckeyes to victory in the 2024 national championship. However, he left during the offseason to become the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator.

The Raiders parted ways with Kelly following their loss to the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 23, leaving him available for new job opportunities.

Kelly has not yet committed to any coaching positions, and he could be waiting until the NFL coaching cycle opens in January before considering his options.

There’s a possibility that Ohio State and Ryan Day may not be interested in revisiting the idea of bringing Kelly back, regardless of the circumstances.

Instead, Ohio State could be looking to hire a new coordinator who might stay with the Buckeyes for years to come. Alternatively, Ohio State could take a similar approach to its past hiring of defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, this time focusing on the offensive side with a potential candidate like Brian Daboll.

The Buckeyes likely won’t make any offensive decisions until after the new year, but they should have a handful of candidates knocking at their door, eager for the position.