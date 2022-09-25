Skip to main content

Ohio State Vs. Wisconsin First Half Impressions: Offense

How did the Buckeyes offense fair without Jaxon Smith-Njigba?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Buckeyes passing offense didn't skip a beat despite starting without Jaxon Smith-Njigba in their Big Ten Conference opener against Wisconsin. 

C.J. Stroud connected on his first eight passes including going 3-for-3 for 73 yards on the opening possession. The Buckeyes offense essentially picked up right where it left off against Toledo and raced out to a quick 21-0 lead. 

Miyan Williams capped off the Buckeyes opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run and added another score later in the half. He carried the ball 11 times for 101 yards. 

Cade Stover caught two touchdown passes from stroud, the first two receiving  touchdowns of his Buckeye career. 

Stover, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka ran free through the secondary while the Buckeye offensive line opened up gaping holes for the Ohio State rushing attack. 

At the half, Stroud completed 10-of-15 passes for 147 yards and the two scores to Stover. His only mistake came on an interception with 38 seconds left in the first half on a pass intended for Harrison Jr. 

Halftime: Wisconsin 7 | Ohio State 31

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cameron Brown Unavailable Against Wisconsin

What To Watch For In Week 4 Of The 2022 College Football Season

Game Preview: Ohio State’s Toughness To Be Tested Against Wisconsin

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Wisconsin During Radio Show

Ohio State Freshman CB Ryan Turner Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State’s Cade Stover On C.J. Stroud: “I’ll Ride With Him Any Day Of The Week”

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Tanner McCalister
Football

Ohio State Vs. Wisconsin First Half Impressions: Defense

By Jon Rudder
10. Denzel Burke
Football

Ohio State CB Denzel Burke Out Against Wisconsin With Apparent Hand Injury

By Andrew Lind
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Who Steps Up For Ohio State Against Wisconsin In Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Absence?

By Jon Rudder
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cameron Brown Unavailable Against Wisconsin

By Andrew Lind
55. C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State Expects To Air It Out Against Wisconsin

By Jon Rudder
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium.
Football

Ohio State's Ryan Day Wants Loud Crowd For Big Ten Opener

By Jon Rudder
Black Uniforms
Football

Live Updates: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers

By Eddie Marotta
Wake Forest
Football

What To Watch For In Week 4 Of The 2022 College Football Season

By Andrew Lind