Ohio State Vs. Wisconsin First Half Impressions: Offense

The Buckeyes passing offense didn't skip a beat despite starting without Jaxon Smith-Njigba in their Big Ten Conference opener against Wisconsin.

C.J. Stroud connected on his first eight passes including going 3-for-3 for 73 yards on the opening possession. The Buckeyes offense essentially picked up right where it left off against Toledo and raced out to a quick 21-0 lead.

Miyan Williams capped off the Buckeyes opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run and added another score later in the half. He carried the ball 11 times for 101 yards.

Cade Stover caught two touchdown passes from stroud, the first two receiving touchdowns of his Buckeye career.

Stover, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka ran free through the secondary while the Buckeye offensive line opened up gaping holes for the Ohio State rushing attack.

At the half, Stroud completed 10-of-15 passes for 147 yards and the two scores to Stover. His only mistake came on an interception with 38 seconds left in the first half on a pass intended for Harrison Jr.

Halftime: Wisconsin 7 | Ohio State 31

