Ohio State's Young DB Trio Ready to Set New Standard
The 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes defensive secondary might go down as one of the most under-appreciated position groups of all time.
Week after week, many doubted that the Buckeyes secondary was good enough to play winning football. That was a constant theme throughout the year, even though they didn’t give up a passing touchdown for seven straight games spanning nearly three calendar months.
Heading into 2025, Ohio State will have to replace three key pieces from the 2024 group. Lathan Ransom, Jordan Hancock and Denzel Burke all are heading to the NFL, leaving behind Davidson Igbinosun and (most importantly) Caleb Downs as the two remaining players in the secondary.
So, who is primed to step into a starting role and become a new star for the Scarlet and Gray?
One newcomer stands out amongst the rest and it is freshman Devin Sanchez.
Sanchez will be entering his first season at Ohio State and according to all reports, has what it takes to be the next great Buckeye. He stands at 6-foot-2 and is listed at 185 pounds, but from his Instagram page last week, he is weighing in now at 196.
He was among the best players in the country and the No. 1 cornerback nationally coming out of high school. He has the tools to be special.
The two other defensive backs to be on the lookout for are Jermaine Matthews Jr. and Aaron Scott Jr., who will also be competing to play the cornerback position.
Both Matthews and Scott saw time last year for Ohio State, but Matthews played a larger role. He appeared in 12 games and earned a lot of playing time while Denzel Burke battled through injury.
It will be critical for the young players to learn their roles quickly in 2025 and not be the reason that Ohio State struggles out of the gate. It is easier said than done, especially under new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.
They are going to be tested right away in Week 1 against Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns. They better be up to the task.