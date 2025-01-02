Ohio State's Defense Continues Dominant Stretch In Rose Bowl Against Oregon

Ohio State allowed -23 rush yards vs. Oregon. Since at least 2002, it’s the 4th-fewest rush yards allowed in a bowl game:



-48 (Alabama v. Mich. St., 2011)

-56 (Ga. Tech v. Tulsa, 2004)

-66 (San Diego St. v. Middle Tenn. St., 2022)