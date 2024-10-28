Penn State Coach Gives Major QB Injury Update Before Ohio State Matchup
As the Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for a tough Week 10 matchup, the status of Penn State's star quarterback remains to be questionable before the highly-anticipated contest.
Penn State head coach James Franklin told reporters on Monday that starting quarterback Drew Allar could be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest.
Franklin would then go on to claim that the team will prepare both Allar and backup quarterback Beau Pribula for Saturday's contest.
The Nittany Lions' recent quarterback dilemma stems from Allar suffering a left knee injury during the second quarter of Penn State's Week 9 contest against Wisconsin. Sophomore Beau Pribula stepped in for the injured Allar and led his squad to a huge 28-13 victory on the road. Despite having little experience, the young quarterback completed 11-of-13 throws for 98 yards and one touchdown against the Badgers.
If Allar were to miss the big game against the Buckeyes, Penn State would lose out on a key piece of the team's offense. The former five-star and Ohio native has thrown for 1,640 yards while completing 71.3 percent of his attempts, along with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2024.
Ohio State's defense has faired well against the young gunslinger. In Allar's first season as the starting quarterback, the Buckeyes held him to a staggering 42.9 completion percentage and 191 passing yards in 2023. However, Allar has seen plenty of growth from last season, so the Buckeyes could seen a completely different quarterback from years prior if he is healthy.