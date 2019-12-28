Predictions: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Fiesta Bowl Playoff

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson kick off just after 8 p.m. Saturday at Allstate Stadium in the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Buckeyes (13-0) are two-point underdogs to the defending national champion Tigers (13-0), who have won 28 straight games.

OSU brings a 19-game winning streak into the rematch of a 2016 CFP semifinal in this same stadium, which the Tigers won, 31-0.

Here are the predictions of media members who will cover the game:

Bruce Hooley, Buckeye Maven: Ohio State 27-24 on a 48-yard Blake Haubeil field goal with less than two minutes to play. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence will attemptt to drive the Tigers into position for the tie, but an intercepton at the OSU 40 will assure the Buckeyes a trip to New Orleans for the Jan. 13 title game.

Pat Forde, SI.com: Clemson 30, OSU 24.

Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports: OSU 42, Clemson 33.

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: OSU 34, Clemson 31.

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: Clemson 28, OSU 24

Patrick Murphy: Bucknuts 24/7: Clemson 38, Ohio State 34.

Tony Gerdman, The Ozone.net: Clemson 34, OSU 31.

Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com: OSU 32, Clemson 29.

Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland.com: OSU 38, Clemson 31.

Stephen Means, Cleveland.com: OSU 35, Clemson 24.

Kevin Noon, BuckeyeGrove.com: OSU, 35, Clemson 31.

Austin Ward, Letterman Row: OSU 38, Clemson 31.

Jim Naveau, Lima (Ohio) News: OSU 38, Clemson 31

Bill Rabinowitz, Columbus Dispatch: OSU 41, Clemson 38.

Rob Oller, Columbus Dispatch: OSU 31, Clemson 30

Joey Kaufman, Columbus Dispatch: OSU 38, Clemson 35.

Ari Wasserman, The Athletic: OSU 34, Clemson 27.

Bill Landis, The Athletic: OSU 38, Clemson 35.

Grace Raynor, The Athletic: Clemson 38, OSU 31.

Brett McMurphy, Stadium: Clemson 37, OSU 28.

Howard Griffith, Big Ten Network: OSU 48, Clemson 21.

