After almost one month off, Buckeye football returns in full swing for the 2025 College Football Playoff.

The No. 2 seed Ohio State Buckeyes will enter the CFP Wednesday as they travel to Arlington, Texas, for the Cotton Bowl against the No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes.

Coming in as 9.5-point favorites, the Buckeyes’ top-ranked defense aims to put pressure on Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck, while star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith seeks another spectacular playoff run.

As Ohio State begins its journey for back-to-back national championships, a group of Ohio State Buckeyes On SI writers share their predictions for the Cotton Bowl.

Before that, here’s a look at how Vegas views the quarterfinal game.

Spread: Ohio State by -9.5

Moneyline: Ohio State (-365), Miami (+285)

Over/Under: 42.5

Wil Steigerwald, Ohio State 30, Miami 10:

During the entire first-round matchup between the Hurricanes and the No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies, the Buckeyes must have been licking their chops. The 10-3 victory by Miami felt more like a stumble than a confident stride into the quarterfinals.

The Hurricanes’ defense will certainly test Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin at times, but with the two-headed monster of Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate fully healthy, Miami’s chances look slim. Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has to keep an eye on Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr., who had a career high 176 yards against Texas A&M on Dec. 20.

Besides Fletcher, no one on the Hurricanes roster, including Beck, will threaten Ohio State’s No. 1 defense. I expect the Buckeyes to take a huge first quarter lead before controlling the entire game with their suffocating defense.

Hanna Williford, Ohio State 27, Miami 13:

Ohio State has had since Dec. 6 to focus on pass protection and offensive execution, an area that was tested against Indiana’s No. 2 defense in the Big Ten Championship. Miami’s defense will serve as another test, as it led the ACC this season, but I think the extended layoff has given Ohio State the opportunity to analyze, regroup, and recharge.

I expect Miami’s offense to struggle to find a rhythm, just as it did against the Aggies in the first round, and there’s a strong chance Miami quarterback Carson Beck struggles when forced into a pass-heavy game. I think the Hurricanes will reach the end zone just once and rely on kicker Carter Davis, who finished 1-for-4 on field goal attempts against Texas A&M.

Rafael Zamorano, Ohio State 23, Miami 21:

Everybody seems to be talking about the Hurricanes in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and while there’s merit to the discussion, we can’t overlook unanimous All-American nose tackle Kayden McDonald and All-American defensive end Caden Curry, and what they can achieve when they bring pressure.

Coupled with an expected rise in blitzing from defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, especially involving consensus All-American linebacker Arvell Reese, I believe the Buckeyes can rattle Miami quarterback Carson Beck enough to walk away with a win. On offense, I just can’t see the ‘Canes matching up against Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate for four quarters. This might be a close one, though.

Zain Bando, Ohio State 34, Miami 17:

As my colleagues have stated previously, Ohio State’s near-month-long break is going to pay dividends. Coach Ryan Day knows what this game means for his team: a chance to validate that the Buckeyes’ 13-10 Big Ten title loss to the Indiana Hoosiers was simply a blimp in the road.

If quarterback Julian Sayin can get rolling, it will be a tough day for the Miami Hurricanes' secondary. I see Arvell Reese getting at least a sack or two on Carson Beck, and unless the Hurricanes can pounce early, it should be a comfortable win for the Buckeyes.

Ty Kohler, Ohio State 31, Miami 17:

This is a game that will be won and lost in the trenches. The best two players on the field for the Hurricanes will be defensive end Rueben Bain Jr., and offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. Both guys can control a game if you let them.

Ohio State needs to play elite team defense led by the front seven. On offense, the pass protection has to let Julian Sayin have time to find the elite playmakers. I think Miami is good enough to put some points on the board, but shouldn’t be able to keep up with Ohio State’s firepower as they run away for a two-score win in the second half.