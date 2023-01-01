Watch Ryan Day’s Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State’s Loss To Georgia

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. The game was tightly contested throughout, with a key surge late from the Bulldogs to reclaim the lead late in the fourth quarter.

C.J. Stroud was electric all night, as he finished the day with 300 yards and 4 touchdown passes. Marvin Harrison Jr. showed out early on with two first-half touchdown grabs, but left the game early after taking a hard hit in the back of the end zone late in the third quarter. He finished the day with five receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buckeye defense was up to the task of defending the Bulldog offense for most of the game, but came up short in the fourth quarter with several untimely errors that helped swing the game in Georgia’s favor.

Georgia’s quest to repeat as National Champions continues onto the title game, where they are set to match up against Michigan. Ohio State concludes their season tonight with the defeat.

