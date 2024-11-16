Several Offensive Stars Shine In Ohio State's Win Over Northwestern
The Ohio State Buckeyes continued their winning ways in an unconventional stadium for football. By taking down the Northwestern Wildcats 31-7 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, the No. 2 Buckeyes improve to 9-1 on the year.
Here are some of the notable performers from this week in another edition of stock up, stock down.
Stock Up - Quinshon Judkins
The talented running back set the tone right away when he ran through a tackle on third and short in on the team's opening offensive drive.
From that point, Judkins continued to flash his power and also find pay dirt.
He ended the game with 15 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
Stock Down - Emeka Egbuka
The veteran wide receiver was quiet in this game. While Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate handled a majority of the receiving work, Egbuka only had two receptions for 25 yards.
The low volume of receptions in this game means that he is falling a bit off the pace needed to break K.J. Hill's all-time reception record at Ohio State.
It is hard to imagine that Egbuka will be held in check too many more times this season, though.
Stock Up - Carnell Tate
Speaking of wide receivers, Carnell Tate returned home to Chicago and played perhaps his best game this season.
The sophomore receiver caught four passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
His diving reception in the corner of the end zone was impressive and once again proved why he is so valuable. It is still absurd that Tate is the No. 3 wide receiver on this team when he would be No. 1 on most other teams in the country.
Stock Down - Ty Hamilton
Hamilton has impressed this season and elevated his stock as an NFL prospect. Coming into this season, he was the weak link of the four starting defensive linemen on paper.
Instead, he has potentially been the most consistent of the four this season. He might not be flashy but he gets the job done inside and is a nice compliment to Tyleik Williams.
In this game, Northwestern was initially able to find some running room on the first few sustained drives. What gives Hamilton this negative mark more so than Williams is the bas pentalty in the second half.
Hamilton got his hands up in the facemask of Cam Porter and did not let go as he took the running back to the ground. Thankfully, Porter was okay despite what could have resulted in a serious injury.
Stock Up - Jack Sawyer
This was a strong showing for the defensive end. Forcing a fumble on an opening drive that looked destined for points for Northwestern was huge for Ohio State.
In addition to the forced fumble, Sawyer led the team in tackles with seven. He also got to Jack Lausch in the backfield on a play that resulted in Sonny Styles cleaning up for the sack.