Shocking Team Ranked Ahead Of Ohio State, Georgia In Preseason Top 25
The preseason college football predictions and Top 25s are flying left and right here in August. Most analysts are either placing the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Georgia Bulldogs at the No. 1 spot in their rankings. The team not picked to be No. 1 then gets the No. 2 spot. FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt was one to put the Buckeyes at No. 1 on Monday.
One college football insider took a very different approach and went out on a limb on Monday. Action Network's Brett McMurphy placed another Big Ten Conference team at No. 1 in his preseason Top 25. The Oregon Ducks were the surprising team to get the nod over both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia claimed the No. 2 spot, while Ohio State landed at No. 3.
"Of the last three coaches at Oregon with double-digit victories in consecutive seasons (Chip Kelly, Mark Helfrich and Dan Lanning), Lanning is the only one who has not reached a BCS title game or College Football Playoff," wrote McMurphy. "That changes this season."
McMurphy is confident in Lanning's ability to lead the Ducks to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. The confidence in Lanning's talented roster is not all that strange, especially since most seem to believe that Oregon will make the playoff. The intriguing thing about this is that the Ducks are No. 1. With 11 returning starters, a top-tier recruiting class, Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, multiple star receivers and talent in the trenches, McMurphy sees them "flying high again in 2024". This would be flying to some new heights though.
Although McMurphy did not say exactly why he has the Ducks above Georgia and Ohio State, two digs at both schools may be the reason.
"Awaiting UGA this fall is a much tougher schedule, including five teams on my preseason Top 25 ballot," stated McMurphy. "If Georgia doesn't get pulled over for reckless driving on the way to the national title game in nearby Atlanta, the Bulldogs could claim their third national title in four seasons."
The tough schedule for Georgia has been something of note headed into this coming season. The Bulldogs have also had some more offseason troubles, which could lead to a question on discipline. McMurphy still has a lot of belief in continued success for Georgia and the talent on their roster, but perhaps a lack of trust in staying out of trouble.
As for the Buckeyes, the college football insider immediately went for head coach Ryan Day.
"When Bo Pelini frequently finished 9-4, Nebraska fans referred to Sept. 4 as 'Bo Pelini Day'. Has Nov. 2 become 'Ryan Day Day?", remarked McMurphy.
He then went on to expand on Ohio State having three goals this year in beating Michigan, winning the Big Ten and winning a national title. With a loaded offense and defense, along with key transfers and the addition of Chip Kelly this offseason, McMurphy called this season "national title or bust". Although his assessment on the expectations this season are fairly accurate, Ohio State fans probably won't like the ranking or the 11-2 reference.
With the Oregon Ducks getting some major preseason hype, the clash on October 12th in Eugene seems to be growing and growing for the Buckeyes and Ducks.