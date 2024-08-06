Did One Major Network Analyst Get His Ohio State Ranking Right?
Ohio State Buckeyes fans are certainly familiar with the broadcast combination of Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt following FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff. The Buckeyes have played in that television time slot numerous times over the course of many years, which has led to tons of infamous nicknames given to Ohio State players by Gus Johnson. Klatt is not only the color commentator for those games, but he also serves as an analyst for the NFL Draft, hosts his own show and also makes appearances as a guest on other shows like The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
Headed into the 2024 season, the former Colorado quarterback probably has more familiarity with the Buckeyes than most other national analysts. During the Ohio State spring game, Klatt actually spent the game down on the field with head coach Ryan Day. He was tasked with following Day around and would ask him some questions throughout. It was a concept that certainly gave a much more in-depth look at the spring game and allowed viewers to feel closer to the action.
Klatt has also been running a series where he sits down with head coaches across the country for an exclusive interview. Klatt's interview with Day took place in Day's office and was released on July 8th. So after seeing the Buckeyes up close and getting to compare them to other programs, where did Joel Klatt rank the Buckeyes in his preseason Top 25 on Monday? He actually placed the Buckeyes at No. 1.
For the vast majority of media and even fans, it seems like the conversation comes down to the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs for the top spot. Both rosters have a lot of talent, but they are still different from each other. The Buckeyes have a little more experience across the board and may have a slightly less difficult schedule, despite still matching up with Klatt's No. 4 team Oregon, No. 7 team Michigan, No. 10 team Penn State, No. 23 team Nebraska and No. 24 team Iowa. The Georgia Bulldogs may be tested by the Texas Longhorns, Ole Miss Rebels and Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC this season, but they have not lost a regular season game in three years.
Although it is difficult to have any doubt in Kirby Smart's Bulldogs, Klatt's rankings in the top two feel correct. Preseason rankings are not about past success, they are about what a team is expected to do in the future. With tons of experience, an insane amount of talent and a hungry Ohio State team, this does feel like a year for the Buckeyes to potentially win championships. Frankly, Ohio State has constructed their roster for a national championship this year. Klatt's analysis and judgement is one that feels easy to trust.
There are a few things that are perhaps surprising, like Ole Miss ranking ahead of Alabama and Michigan clearing Penn State by several spots. With some uncertainty looming around the Wolverines program and a very different looking roster, the Nittany Lions do have a great shot this year to finish ahead of the Wolverines in the Big Ten standings.
For the Buckeyes, the opportunity to prove Joel Klatt's preseason rankings as correct starts soon. Even if Ohio State does not sit at No. 1 when the AP Top 25 Poll is released on Monday the 12th, the Buckeyes care much more about being No. 1 at the end of the year. There is no reason that isn't a strong possibility this season.