Spielman & Hooley: What if Urban coached elsewhere?

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast focuses on the different arc of Ohio State and college football history had Jim Tressel remained the coach at OSU on his own timetable and Urban Meyer taken a job elsewhere. Also, would the governors of Michigan, Illinois and New Jersey stand in the way of Big Ten football if other schools in the conference cleared their teams to play?

Memorial Day marked the nine-year anniversary of Jim Tressel's forced resignation at Ohio State in the wake of the Tattoo-game scandal.

Tressel probably would have coached at OSU another four or five years, since he had Braxton Miller set up to follow Terrelle Pryor at quarterback.

Had that happened, Meyer would have been the top choice for any job that opened in the country after the 2011 season.

That's the year Penn State hired Bill O'Brien.

There's no way Penn State hires an unproven coordinator from the NFL, even if he was the New England Patriots' OC, if Urban wants that job.

Perhaps the fallout from the Jerry Sandusky scandal and the fear of coming sanctions from the NCAA would have scared Meyer away and kept him in the ESPN broadcast booth for another season.

What jobs were on the market after 2012?

One of them was Oregon, and Meyer and Nike boss Phil Knight have a very cozy relationship.

But it's not as simple as merely looking at the jobs which opened when Meyer was developing the itch to return to coaching.

There's also a distinct possibility some jobs might have opened had Meyer been available and agreed to take them.

Chris and Bruce go through the scenarios at Notre Dame, USC and Texas in that era and discuss the possibility that Meyer could have wound up leading any of those three programs.

Remember, you don't have to give cash or money to give to others. You can give encouragement, inspiration, hope, forgiveness, etc., and you can do it via text messaging, email, telephone or conventional mail service.

