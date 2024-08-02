Star Ohio State Buckeyes Receiver Named To Paul Hornung Watchlist
The Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the best wide receivers rooms in the entire country when it comes to pure talent. There are some pretty high expectations for young players such as true freshman Jeremiah Smith and sophomores Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss. While the talent is absolutely there, the college playing experience is not. Tate and Inniss got some reps last year with the Buckeyes but not at a high volume.
Emeka Egbuka decided to return for one more season with the Ohio State Buckeyes instead of entering the 2024 NFL Draft. What Egbuka brings to the Buckeyes roster is star talent combined with vast playing experience. Getting the ball in the hands of the experienced receiver will be important, especially early in the year as the other players get aclimated and settled.
The expectations are high for Egbuka in 2024 as he is widely considered one of the best three or four receivers in the country headed into the season. As of Thursday, Egbuka finds himself among a group of 48 players named to the Paul Hornung Award watchlist. Of all the individual college football awards, this happens to be one of the newer ones. This year will be only the 15th time that the Paul Hornung Award has been handed out.
This award is given annually to the most versatile player in college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in memory of football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. Last year's winner was Colorado's Travis Hunter for his ability to play two ways and excel at both wide receiver and cornerback. It may be hard to compete with a player like that, yet Egbuka is a pretty versatile player.
Whether he is running routes and catching passes, getting the ball on jet sweeps or reverses or even showing off his return ability, Egbuka knows how to make plays. Ohio State has certainly felt his impact in the past and this season will likely lead to his greatest impact yet.
As to whether Egbuka can compete for this award, it probably depends upon how he is utilized in the Ohio State offense or whether he does serve as a return man on special teams. Regardless, Egbuka finds himself up there once again with some of the best wide receivers in college football like Missouri's Luther Burden III.